GABRIEL Alison Peacefully, on March 16th,
in hospital and of Hatfield, aged 58 years.
The dearly loved wife of Simon,
dear mum of Thomas, Benjamin and Rebecca, also, the much-loved daughter of Margaret and the late Allan and a treasured Nanny Ali.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday 5th April 2019
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster,
at 11.00 am.
Flowers welcome,
donations if preferred may be sent to
Cancer Research UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
