MARTIN Alice
(née Benton) Passed away peacefully
on the 26th May 2019,
after a short illness, aged 85 years.
Devoted wife of the late Alan Martin, Mother of John, dear Mother in law of Caroline, treasured Granny of Amelia and Charles. Alice will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service and Committal will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 10th June at 4.00pm.
Flowers welcome.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90, Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 - 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
