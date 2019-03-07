|
JONES Alfred Keith (Keith) Passed away peacefully on
March 3rd in Hospital and of Carcroft. Aged 81 years.
Beloved Husband of Rita, dear
Father of Tracey and Steven.
A dear Father-in-Law and dearly loved Grandad of Danielle, Mark, Lauren, Joshua and Jake. Special Great Grandad of Alissa, Jack, Taylor and Lily, also dearly loved brother
of Glenys and Alan.
A Special Gentleman.
A Scout Leader for over 25 years.
Loved and missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place on Monday 25th March at All Saints Church, Owston 10.00am followed
by committal service at Rose Hill Crematorium 11.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations will be divided between British Lung Foundation and All Saints Church, Owston, a collection plate will be available at Church.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
