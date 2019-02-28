|
McKINNEY
Alexander Shaw Passed away suddenly with his family by his side at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 20th February 2019, aged 52 years.
Alex was a much loved Husband, Son, Dad, Step Dad, Grandad, Brother, Uncle
and a friend to many.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.20 am.
Flowers are welcome or if you prefer to make a donation to Weston Park Hospital in Alex's Memory, a plate will be available at Rose Hill Crematorium.
All Enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services. 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
