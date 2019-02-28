Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Notice

Alexander McKinney Notice
McKINNEY
Alexander Shaw Passed away suddenly with his family by his side at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 20th February 2019, aged 52 years.
Alex was a much loved Husband, Son, Dad, Step Dad, Grandad, Brother, Uncle
and a friend to many.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.20 am.
Flowers are welcome or if you prefer to make a donation to Weston Park Hospital in Alex's Memory, a plate will be available at Rose Hill Crematorium.
All Enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services. 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
