NORTON Albert Keith Passed away peacefully at home on 19th June and of Dunscroft
aged 86 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Rita. Loving father of Chris, also a dear friend to many.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service & Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 12.40pm. No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for Macmillan Nurses,
a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake. Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
