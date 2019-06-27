Home

Albert Norton

Albert Norton Notice
NORTON Albert Keith Passed away peacefully at home on 19th June and of Dunscroft
aged 86 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Rita. Loving father of Chris, also a dear friend to many.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service & Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 12.40pm. No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for Macmillan Nurses,
a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake. Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
