|
|
|
CORK Albert Passed away peacefully in
Wyndthorpe Gardens on 4th November with his loving family
by his side, late of Stainforth, aged 86 years. Dearly beloved husband of Lilian,
loving dad of Linda and the late Geoffrey, also a dear grandad,
great grandad and brother.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in St. Mary's Parish Church Stainforth followed by Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in lieu for Alzheimer's; a plate will be provided in church. For a date and time of the funeral please contact B.A.Wright & Sons, Funeral Directors, Fishlake,
Tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019