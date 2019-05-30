|
Clark Albert of Skellow, formerly from
Hyde Park, passed away peacefully in Hospital on
21st May 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Enid, much loved father, father-in-law, grandad, great grandad and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral Service, Monday 10th June at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.00am.
No flowers please, but there will be a collection plate for donations for MacMillan and Cancer Research.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
