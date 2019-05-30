Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Clark

Notice Condolences

Albert Clark Notice
Clark Albert of Skellow, formerly from
Hyde Park, passed away peacefully in Hospital on
21st May 2019, aged 91 years.

Beloved husband of the late Enid, much loved father, father-in-law, grandad, great grandad and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

Funeral Service, Monday 10th June at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.00am.
No flowers please, but there will be a collection plate for donations for MacMillan and Cancer Research.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.