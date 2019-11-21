|
|
|
Westerman Alan The ceremony to celebrate the life of Mr Alan Westerman will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 12pm.
Following our tragic loss we have been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends and the local community and would therefore like to make everybody welcome at both Rose Hill and afterwards at Sprotbrough Country Club.
Flowers or donations would be most welcome to Take Heart.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019