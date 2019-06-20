Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Nicholson

Notice Condolences

Alan Nicholson Notice
NICHOLSON ALAN STEPHEN Peacefully at his home off York Road on 13th June 2019, aged 68 years.
A loving husband of Pauline.
Much loved dad of Lynsey and Julie. Dear brother of Alf.
Devoted grandad of Amy and James. Alan will be sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 27th June at 2:40pm.
Family flowers only please, however there will be a collection plate available for donations towards Firefly.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.