NICHOLSON ALAN STEPHEN Peacefully at his home off York Road on 13th June 2019, aged 68 years.
A loving husband of Pauline.
Much loved dad of Lynsey and Julie. Dear brother of Alf.
Devoted grandad of Amy and James. Alan will be sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 27th June at 2:40pm.
Family flowers only please, however there will be a collection plate available for donations towards Firefly.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
