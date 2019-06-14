|
McLAUGHLIN WILLIAM 5th Anniversary
(Lyng)
In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, who passed away on 14th June 2014.
We miss you sitting in your chair,
Your smile, your voice, no longer there,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed, still very dear.
Each of us in our own way,
Have special thoughts of you today.
Padre Pio pray for him.
Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Derry Journal on June 14, 2019
