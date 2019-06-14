Resources More Obituaries for WILLIAM McCLOSKEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? WILLIAM McCLOSKEY

Notice McCLOSKEY WILLIAM (Willie)

The family of the late William (Willie) Mc Closkey wish to express their appreciation and sincere thanks to those who sympathised with them in their recent bereavement. Many thanks to those who called at the wake, attended the funeral, sent mass cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes or donations in lieu of flowers to Ards Friary. To the Western Health & Social Care Trust who supported William to remain at home through the provision of Self Directed Support and care managed by Wendy Coogan SW; we will be forever grateful. A special word of thanks to his personal assistant Geraldine Nash, Beverley Mc Kinney, Teresa McLaughlin, Paul Nicell and Grainne McGinley who cared for him at home for the last year with compassion, respect and tenderness. To the staff of Ward 41, in particular Nurses Louise Bannon and James Campell who cared for him in his last few days with respect and compassion. Our thanks to Fr. Paul Farren and Fr. Patrick McIntyre who celebrated his requiem mass and to Erin Carlin, Isobel Caldwell and Ciaran Carlin who provided the beautiful music. Our sincere thanks to W.J. O' Brien & Son Funeral Directors for their dignified and compassionate manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. We as a family hope this acknowledgement is accepted as a token of our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all who supported us at this difficult time.



Saint Pio pray for us all. Published in Derry Journal on June 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.