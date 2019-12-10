|
|
|
GLENN VONIE
Birthday Memories & 15th Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother whose 69th birthday occurred on the 2nd December, and 15th Anniversary occurred on the 7th December.
May the winds of love blow gently,
And whisper for you to hear.
How much we love and miss you,
And wish that you were here.
Forever loved and missed from your husband Raymond, sons Ruairi, Ryan, Shay, Rhys, daughter Rae-Rosarie, daughters-in-law Louise, Clare and Theresa, Aiveen and grandchildren Maisie, Emily, Jake, Luke, Dáithí and Cillian
Published in Derry Journal on Dec. 10, 2019