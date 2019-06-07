Resources More Obituaries for VINCENT McCLOSKEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? VINCENT McCLOSKEY

Notice McCLOSKEY VINCENT

The family of the late Vincent McCloskey would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who sympathised with us on our recent bereavement. We would like to thank those who sent their condolences, attended the wake and funeral and sent us cards and flowers.We extend our thanks to all the medical team at Altnagelvin Hospital Derry, Mater and Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast who looked after Vincent with such kindness, gentleness and compassion during his illness. Thanks to Fr. Sloan Chaplin at the RVH and a special thanks to Fr. David O'Kane for his spiritual support and memorable tribute to Vincent at his Requiem mass, further thanks to all who contributed in the celebrations of the Mass. Extended thanks to Fr. Baker and Fr. Reilly for the support during this time. We would also like to thank Michael McElhinney Funeral Directors Park for the dignified and caring manner in dealing with the funeral arrangements. Thanks also to those who provided refreshments after the funeral.



Vincent's Months Mind Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church Claudy Saturday 8th June at 6:30pm Published in Derry Journal on June 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.