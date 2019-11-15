|
|
|
GALLAGHER TILLIE
Nee Leppard
1st Anniversary
In loving memory of a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who passed away on 17th of November 2018.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you did not go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
For those of you who remember her today,
A little prayer to Jesus say.
Our Lady, Queen of Heaven, pray for her.
Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.
Remembered with love by her husband Eamonn, son and daughters, grandchildren and wider family.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 15, 2019