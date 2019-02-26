Resources More Obituaries for SEAMUS FLEMING Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SEAMUS FLEMING

Notice FLEMING SEAMUS

The wife and family of the late Seamus Fleming, 9 Liscloon Drive, wish to thank the many neighbours and friends who sent cards, flowers, called at our home and attended the funeral, on the sudden loss of our much loved husband, father and grandfather on 30th January. We also extend our thanks to Father McDevitt and the medical staff who attended him in his final days, especially the Foyle Hospice nurses; and the staff of Bradley and McLaughlin for the dignified manner in which they carried out their services. Finally we wish to express heartfelt thanks for the overwhelming generosity and support from the Ancient Order of Hibernian's No 1 Branch.



A Month's Mind Mass will be held on Saturday 2nd March, at 6:30pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church. All welcome.



