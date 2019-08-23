Home

SWEENEY SARAH 10th Anniversary

Sarah it has been 10 years since I've seen you last,
The years have rolled on and gone by so very fast.
Not a day that passes I don't miss your smile,
Or the many phone calls when you used to dial.
You've such a special place Sarah in my heart,
Time has stood still since we've been apart.
Everyone loves you that will never change,
We all miss you singing "in the arms of the angel" upon the karaoke stage.
Eternally a best friend Sarah you'll always be to me,
You're flying with the angels 10 years God's plan was this to be.
Missing you always on your 10th year anniversary,
Sending all my love all the way up to Heaven.

Your buddy, your friend, your honey, from Kevin xoxo
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
