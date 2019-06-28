Home

STEWART Sammy 15th Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear husband and father Sammy, who died 9th July, 2004. R.I.P.

Those we hold most dear never truly leave us,
They live in the kindness they showed, the comfort they shared and the love they brought into our lives.

Will those who think of him today.
A little prayer to Jesus say.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Always remembered by his son Philip, daughters Helen, Lisa and Cathy and grandchildren.
Published in Derry Journal on June 28, 2019
