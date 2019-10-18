Services Mass of Christian Burial 18:15 St Patrick's Iskaheen View Map Resources More Obituaries for SADIE McCOLGAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SADIE McCOLGAN

Notice McCOLGAN SADIE

The family of the late Sadie McColgan would like to acknowledge the very many expressions of sympathy and kindness shown to us during our recent sad bereavement. Our heartfelt thanks to all the carers who looked after Mammy so well at home, in the Nursing Unit in Buncrana, in Nazareth House and in Letterkenny University Hospital. Special thanks to our cousin, Christine McLaughlin, who was such a huge support to us during Mammy's last week in Letterkenny University Hospital. Thanks to everyone who helped during the wake and funeral, especially our great neighbours, extended family and friends who looked after the traffic and parking, brought food and helped in the kitchen. We are indebted to everyone who called to the wake or attended the funeral. Thank you to everyone who sent flowers or donated to our local St Vincent De Paul, those who sent Sympathy Cards and Mass cards, gifts, letters, e-mails, texts and messages of sympathy on social media. Thank you to the staff and pupils of St Mary's College for the beautiful Guard of Honour, both at the chapel and in the graveyard. A very special thank you to Fr John Farren, assisted by Fr Daniel McFaul, for the beautiful, comforting Requiem Mass including his uplifting homily about Mammy. Thanks also to Mr Neil McLaughlin for the beautiful music. We are indebted to the grave diggers, Martin and Vincy McColgan and Bradley and McLaughlin Funeral Directors for the dignified way in which they carried out the arrangements.Thank you to Mr Danny Moore and the staff at The Point Inn for providing the refreshments after the funeral. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgment as a token of the family's deep appreciation and sincere thanks. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for all your intentions.



Mammy's Month's Mind Mass will be in St Patrick's Iskaheen on Friday October 25th at 6.15 p.m. Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 18, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.