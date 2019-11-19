|
NESBITT SABRINA
The family of the late Sabrina Nesbitt wish to extend their sincere thanks for all the help, support and generosity received during their recent heartbreaking bereavement. Thanks to friends and family and all who called to the house, attended the wake and funeral, sent mass and sympathy cards and flowers. Special thanks to the staff of ICU and Ward 31, Altnagelvin and to the staff of Ward 32 who cared for Sabrina in her final days, Dr Ancel Orr, Foyleside Family Practice, for truly going above and beyond and to the team of carers and district nurses who cared for Sabrina so lovingly. To Fr Clerkin for a beautiful funeral mass and to Fr Neil Farren, for his support during Sabrina's time in hospital and his kind words at the funeral. Finally, to Kieran and WJ O'Brien Funeral Directors for the caring and respectful way they carried out the funeral arrangements. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this as a token of our appreciation.
Sabrina's Month's mind mass will be celebrated on Friday 22nd November in the Church of Immaculate Conception, Thornhill at 7:00pm.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 19, 2019