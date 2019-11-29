Home

KELLY ROSEMARY 10th December 1944 to 26th October 2019

The family of the late Rosemary Kelly would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during her recent illness and loss (death). A special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of Ward 26 for the dignified and professional manner in which they cared for Rosemary. To Rev. David Latimer for the lovely Service at home and at the graveside. To the undertaker, W.J. O'Brien for their professional touch. To everyone who attended her Funeral at short notice.

May she Rest in Peace.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 29, 2019
