|
|
|
McHUGH ROSE
The husband Conal, daughters and family of the late Rose McHugh would like to express their sincere heartfelt thanks to everyone who sympathised with them during their recent heartbreaking bereavement. We would like to pay special tribute to family, friends and neighbours for their help during this difficult time. We were humbled by the support, kindness and thoughtfulness shown to us by you all. We would like to say a special thank you to the Manager Julie and residents of Culmore Park and the Doctors, Nurses and all the staff of Ward 42 Altnagelvin Hospital, a special thank you to Fr. Michael McCaughey P.P. St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn and Monsignor Andy Dolan who celebrated the funeral mass and to Margaret Keys soloist and Deirdre Doherty accompanist for the beautiful singing and music at the mass. A special thanks to the Lady Members of Greencastle and Ballyliffin Golf Clubs for their beautiful Guard of Honour at the funeral . A sincere thank you to William O'Brien Funeral Director and Staff for the professional handling of the funeral arrangements. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Roses' Months Mind Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn on Sunday 24th November at 12 noon. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 15, 2019