The family of the late Rose Cassidy extend their Heartfelt gratitude to all those who sympathised with Us during our recent bereavement. Thanks to all those who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards and floral tributes, those who called to the house, attended the funeral and helped during the wake. Your prayers and support meant so much to the family. We would like to convey our deep appreciation to the medical and nursing staff of Clarendon Medical centre who provided sensitive and professional care to our mother. We wish to acknowledge with great appreciation the love, care and attention given to our mother by her carers who attended to mum on a daily basis during the last number of years - our sincerest gratitude to all. We would also like to thank the staff of Ward 26 at Altnagelvin Hospital who provided mum and the family with great care and support. A special thanks to Fr. Aidan Mullan for his kindness and spiritual support provided and for celebrating Requiem Mass. We are deeply grateful to O'Brien's for carrying out the personal and sensitive Funeral arrangements. It would be impossible to thank everyone individually, but we trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted by everyone as a genuine expression of our heartfelt thanks and appreciation.



Rose's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 10th July at 7.30 p.m. in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Published in Derry Journal on July 5, 2019