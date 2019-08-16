Resources More Obituaries for ROSALEEN FARREN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ROSALEEN FARREN

Notice FARREN ROSALEEN formerly of Main Street, Dungiven.

The family of the late Rosaleen Farren (nee O'Doherty) RIP, who died on 2 July 2019, would like to thank everyone who sympathised with us during our recent sad bereavement. We offer our sincere thanks to all friends, neighbours, work colleagues and extended family circle for their support. Thanks to those who attended the funeral, telephoned, sent messages, flowers, cards and letters, called at Sean's home, and made donations in lieu of flowers to The Children's Heartbeat Trust NI and SANDS. Grateful thanks to Father Seamus Kelly for conducting the funeral service supported by Maeve McAteer and Ted Murray who provided the beautiful music, and to Geraldine Kerlin of Dungiven Parish Office for her support. Thanks to the staff of W J O'Brien & Sons, Funeral Directors, for the courteous and professional manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out. To all those who provided help with refreshments during the wake and to Joan Mullan at St Patrick's Church, Dungiven for providing the teas after the funeral. Very special thanks to all the staff at Melmount Manor Nursing Home in Strabane where Rosaleen was tenderly cared for in the last 7 years of her life. We trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincerest appreciation at this difficult time.



A Month's Mind Mass will take place at 7.30pm on Friday 23rd August 2019 at St Patrick's Church, Dungiven and all are welcome.



Rosemary, Sean, Eithne and Kathleen.