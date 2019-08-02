|
|
|
McGARRIGLE Robert 1st Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather who died 4th August 2018.
St Pio pray for him
I am not gone
While you cry with me
I am not gone
While you smile with me
I am not gone
While you remember with me
I will come
When you call my name
I will come
When I feel your pain
I will come
On our final day
We shall always be together
Forever
I am not gone
Your loving wife Clare.
You never looked for praises, you were never one to boost,
You went on quietly working for the ones you loved the most.
Your dreams were seldom spoken, your wants were very few,
And most of the time your worries were left unspoken too.
Remembered always and greatly missed by Maria, Tracy, Robert, David and Una, his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.
Remembering Dermot a dearly loved son, brother and uncle.
Will those think of them today a little prayer to Jesus say.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 2, 2019