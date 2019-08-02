McGARRIGLE Robert 1st Anniversary



In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather who died 4th August 2018.



St Pio pray for him



I am not gone

While you cry with me

I am not gone

While you smile with me

I am not gone

While you remember with me

I will come

When you call my name

I will come

When I feel your pain

I will come

On our final day

We shall always be together

Forever

I am not gone



Your loving wife Clare.



You never looked for praises, you were never one to boost,

You went on quietly working for the ones you loved the most.

Your dreams were seldom spoken, your wants were very few,

And most of the time your worries were left unspoken too.



Remembered always and greatly missed by Maria, Tracy, Robert, David and Una, his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.



Remembering Dermot a dearly loved son, brother and uncle.

Will those think of them today a little prayer to Jesus say. Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 2, 2019