BOYLE ROBERT 2nd Anniversary In loving memory of our precious Daddy who died on 16th October 2017.
We were blessed to have you as our father and grandfather and you are sorely missed.
But we are comforted by the fact that all the love and blessings you gave us during your life are still as precious and present now that you are at peace.
Rest in peace knowing that you are forever in our hearts and prayers.
Peter, Seana, Mark, Brian and families.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 18, 2019