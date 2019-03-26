|
|
|
McCANN Raymond 20th Anniversary
In fond and loving memory of my dear son Raymond who died on the 27th March 1999.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain,
To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again.
Always remembered by your mum, much loved and missed.
In loving memory of a dear brother, deeply missed.
Thomas, Janet and family, Fiona, Richie and family, John, Lisa and family, Michael and Angela, Deirdre, Andrew and family and his daughter Elodie.
St. Joseph, pray for him.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
