KELLY (Nee Doherty)

Phyllis



Fifth anniversary of my dear mum who passed away on 23rd February 2014.



What I would not give to clasp her hand

Her dear, sweet face to see;

To hear her voice, to see her smile,

That meant so much to me.

You left behind an aching heart,

That loved you most sincere.

I never did, nor never will

Forget you, mother dear.



Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her.



Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.



Sadly missed but never forgotten by your loving daughter Eilish and son-in-law Joe McCann.



Quietly today your memory is kept,

No need for words we will never forget.

Our thoughts go back as they often do,

We treasure the memories we have of you.



Always remembered by her sister-in-law Kay, brothers-in-law Paddy, Christie and Eamonn and all the Kelly family circle in Dublin.



Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard but always near,

Still loved, still missed and very dear.



Sadly missed by the McCann family.



Anniversary Mass to be held at 12 noon on Sunday 24th February in the Long Tower.