DOHERTY Phyllis 1st Anniversary

Precious memories of a loving and devoted mother and grandmother (loving wife of the late Gerard) who sadly passed away on the 15th June 2018.



Precious people are very few,

That's why there was only one of you,

Nothing on earth can ever replace,

The sound of your voice or the smile on your face,

No verse, no flowers, no tears can say,

How much we love and miss you every day.



Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by your daughter Reba and son-in-law John.



Memories we have kept one by one,

The things you have said,

And the things you have done,

They bring a smile and often a tear,

And always a wish that you were here,

Thinking back, as we often do,

We treasure the memories that we have of you.



Loved and sadly missed by your loving grandchildren Kate and Connie.



O Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Published in Derry Journal on June 14, 2019 Read More