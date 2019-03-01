Resources More Obituaries for PHILOMENA CONAGHAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PHILOMENA CONAGHAN

Notice CONAGHAN PHILOMENA Died 13th January 2019



The family of the late Philomena Conaghan wish to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to all relatives and friends and neighbours who supported and sympathised with us at the sad loss of our dear mum, granny, sister and partner. Thank you to everyone who called to the family home, brought food, sent Mass cards, flowers and attended the funeral. Special thanks to Fr. Mongan who officiated at the Requiem Mass. Sincere thanks to Bradley & McLaughlin, Funeral Directors, for the caring and efficient way in which they carried out the Funeral arrangements. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation. Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices