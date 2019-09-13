Resources More Obituaries for PETER PITHIE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PETER PITHIE

We the family of the late Peter (Pete) Pithie would like to express our sincere thanks to our kind friends and neighbours and all those who sympathised with us a our recent sad bereavement , by attending the wake and funeral, sending mass and sympathy cards and providing help and support throughout this time. Special thanks to the paramedics, Doctor Gerry Lane and staff at Letterkenny Hospital, also Father Diggin for administrating the last rites. Thank you to the management, Staff and customers of Doherty's restaurant Bridgend for all your help and kindness. Special thanks for Fr Brian Ward for his assistance with the funeral arrangements, and to Fr Peter Devlin for concelebrating the funeral mass. Thanks to Danny McCarron for the beautiful singing and to Comiskey Funeral Directors for the caring way they carried out the funeral arrangements, and also the Strand Hotel Ballyliffin for providing refreshments after the funeral mass. It is impossible to thank everyone so please accept this acknowledgment as a token of our appreciation. Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 13, 2019