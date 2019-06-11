Resources More Obituaries for PEGGY MELLON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PEGGY MELLON

Memories Condolences MELLON PEGGY 14th Anniversary

In fond and loving memory of a dear and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother, who died on 14th June 2005.



A whisper on a June day, that brought a gentle call,

And taking the hand of Jesus, you quietly left us all.

You left with words unspoken, and gently slipped away,

But along the path of memories you walk with us each day.



Always remembered by son Tommy, daughter in law Anne, granddaughter Margaret Mary, Grandson Thomas, wife Meg, great grandchildren Thomas and Amanda, Granddaughter Bridget, great grandchildren Ciaran and Gemma, great, great grandsons Shea and Brayden, great, great granddaughters Aímee and Líle, Grandson Feargal, wife Pauline, great grandchildren Feargal, Eoghan and Pol, Granddaughter Aine, partner Michael and great grandson Pearse

Granddaughter Kate and fiancé David



In loving memory of Peggy, mother of the late Stephen, grandmother to Tomas Ashe, Ciara, Kevin Barry and Bronagh. Great grandmother and great, great grandmother.



There is a link death cannot sever

Love and remembrance last forever.



When tomorrow starts without you,

I know we are never far apart,

For every time I think of you,

You are right here in my heart.



Never forgotten by loving daughter Bridgeen and family circle.



Precious memories keep you near,

As time unfolds another year,

Those memories of you are our greatest treasure,

To have, to keep, to last forever.



Sadly missed by your daughter Mary, granddaughter Sharon, Jim, great granddaughters Keya, Saoirse and Allanah, granddaughter Patricia, Ciaran and great grandsons Shea and Keelan.



Looking back with memories,

Upon the path you trod,

We bless the hours we had with you,

And leave the rest with God.



Still fondly remembered by your son Seán, your grandchildren Seán óg, Bernadette, Gerald, Ciarán, Conor and Éadaoin along with great grandchildren Tóla, Niamh, Oran, Cory, Blaìthín and Caireann.



Peigí Bean Uí Mhealláin



(ní Shiail)

"Bhí a fhios ag muintir uaisle

go léir a fheabhas de bheaní."



Ó Phiaras agus Gearóidín, Eimear, Éamann, Oisín, Aoibhinn, Fiadhna, Luighseach Peígí, Darach, Amanda, Cadhla Sarah, Ríadh Marie, Aoife, Danann, Conall, Kerry, Fionn Tomás. Published in Derry Journal on June 11, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices