MOORE Pearse 5th Anniversary
In loving memory of a wonderful Husband, Daddy, Grandad, brother, and friend who Died on 9th March 2014

No words can can tell the story,
There's nothing we can say,
We love and miss you always,
Every minute of every day.

Sorely missed by wife Sadie, son Pearse, daughters Una, Jackie, Karen, & Serla and all his grandchildren
brothers and sisters.

Will those who think of Pearse today
a little prayer to Jesus say.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
