In loving memory of a dear mum, granny and great granny, who passed away on 7th June 2018. R.I.P.



I know a voice I'd love to hear, a hand I'd like to touch,

I know a smile I would love to see, a face I miss so much.

My heart still aches with sadness, my secret tears still flow,

For what it meant to lose you Mum, no one will ever know.

If I could have one wish in life, I would not ask another,

Dear God, turn back the hands of time and give me back my mother.

Now at rest, free from pain.



Loved always by Rosemary, Micky and MIchael Óg.



We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name,

In life we loved you dearly; in death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you, the day God called you Home.

You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you, you are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.



Loved always by Martina, Martin, Ben, Beth and Baby Jude.



I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new,

I thought about you yesterday and days before that too.

I think of you in silence, I often speak your name,

All I have are memories and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part,

God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart.



Always remembered by John, Stefany, Shea and Fionn.



If we could visit Heaven, even for a day,

Maybe for a moment the pain would go away.

We'd put our arms around you and whisper words so true,

That living life without you, is the hardest thing to do.



