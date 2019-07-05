McBREARTY PATRICK 1st Anniversary



In loving memory of our dear father, grandfather and great grandfather, who passed away on 5th July 2018. R.I.P.



We're never ready to say goodbye,

To someone special that we hold dear.

If it had been up to us,

We never would have let you go.



We miss you sitting in your chair,

Your smile, your voice, no longer there,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

We miss you Dad and always will.



A silent thought, a quiet prayer,

For a special person in God's care.



Sadly missed by the family who loved you very much.



Dad's First Anniversary Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn on Saturday 6th July at 6 p.m. Published in Derry Journal on July 5, 2019