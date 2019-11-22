|
GORMAN Patrick (Pat) 1st Anniversary In loving memory of my father Pat who died on 22nd November 2018.
I thought of you today but that is nothing new,
I thought about you yesterday and days before that too.
I think of you in silence, I often speak your name,
All I have are memories and your picture in a frame,
Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part,
God has you in His arms, I have you in my heart.
Will those who think of him today,
A little prayer to Jesus say.
Sadly missed every day, by your daughter Donna, son-in-law John, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
1st Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 30th November at 6p.m. in St. Columba's Church, Long Tower. Everyone welcome.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 22, 2019