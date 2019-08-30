Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK DILLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK DILLON

Memories Condolences

PATRICK DILLON Memories
DILLON PATRICK (Patsy) 25th Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who died 1st September, 1994. R.I.P.

We hold you close within our hearts and there you shall remain,
To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again.
So many things have happened we wanted you to share,
So many times we needed you and wished that you were there.
We think about you always and talk about you too,
We have so many memories but we wish we still had you.

Always remembered and sadly missed by your loving wife Josephine, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.