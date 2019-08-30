DILLON PATRICK (Patsy) 25th Anniversary

In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who died 1st September, 1994. R.I.P.



We hold you close within our hearts and there you shall remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again.

So many things have happened we wanted you to share,

So many times we needed you and wished that you were there.

We think about you always and talk about you too,

We have so many memories but we wish we still had you.



Always remembered and sadly missed by your loving wife Josephine, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 30, 2019