CAMPBELL PATRICK 20th Anniversary
Treasured memories of a much loved husband, gentle caring daddy and granda Paddy who died on 23rd August, 1999.

Memories surround us, a word someone may say,
Will suddenly recapture a time, an hour, a day.
That brings you back as clearly as though you were still here.
And fills us with the feelings, that you are always near.
For if we keep these moments we will never be
apart,
And they will live forever, locked safe within our hearts.

Always loved and sadly missed by your loving wife Kathleen, son Tony, daughters Anne and Kelly, daughter-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
