Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PADDY McDAID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PADDY McDAID

Memories Condolences

PADDY McDAID Memories
McDAID 12th Anniversary

In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, Paddy, whose twelfth anniversary occurs on 14th July, 2019.

The happy hours we once enjoyed,
How sweet their memory still,
But death has left a vacant place,
This world can never fill,
Your weary hours and days of pain,
Your troubled nights are passed,
Your ever patient willing soul,
Has found sweet rest at last.

Sadly missed, always loved by your wife Molly, sons Patrick and Colin, daughter Catherine and families.
Published in Derry Journal on July 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.