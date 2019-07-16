|
|
|
McDAID 12th Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, Paddy, whose twelfth anniversary occurs on 14th July, 2019.
The happy hours we once enjoyed,
How sweet their memory still,
But death has left a vacant place,
This world can never fill,
Your weary hours and days of pain,
Your troubled nights are passed,
Your ever patient willing soul,
Has found sweet rest at last.
Sadly missed, always loved by your wife Molly, sons Patrick and Colin, daughter Catherine and families.
Published in Derry Journal on July 16, 2019