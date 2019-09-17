Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MYRA PARKHOUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MYRA PARKHOUSE

Memories Condolences

MYRA PARKHOUSE Memories
PARKHOUSE nee McGee
MYRA

1st Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and Nana Myra, who died on 19th September 2018. R.I.P.

Ours is just a simple prayer,
God keep you in His tender care.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.
St. Anthony pray for her.

Always remembered by her loving husband Michael, her children David, Corinna and Michael and her grandson Brendan.

Anniversary Mass on Thursday 19th September at 7.15 p.m. in Holy Family, Ballymagroarty.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.