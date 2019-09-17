|
|
|
PARKHOUSE nee McGee
MYRA
1st Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and Nana Myra, who died on 19th September 2018. R.I.P.
Ours is just a simple prayer,
God keep you in His tender care.
Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.
St. Anthony pray for her.
Always remembered by her loving husband Michael, her children David, Corinna and Michael and her grandson Brendan.
Anniversary Mass on Thursday 19th September at 7.15 p.m. in Holy Family, Ballymagroarty.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 17, 2019