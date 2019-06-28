Home

O'NEILL Myra 21st Anniversary

In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother who died on the 29th June 1998. R.I.P.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul

You were someone very special, always kind and true,
You will never be forgotten because we thought the world of you.
The hands of time keep turning, 21 years have slipped away,
But in our hearts and memories, you're with us every day.

Always remembered by your husband Charlie, daughter Aine, son-in-law Kevin and grandchildren, son Cathal, daughter-in-law Patricia and grandchildren .
Published in Derry Journal on June 28, 2019
