BROLLY MOLLY 11th Anniversary

In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
We know that you are looking down fondly,
In our thoughts and hearts you fill.
11 Years have passed and time is a great healer,
But those we love are never far away,
They walk beside us,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved and still missed every day.

You are no doubt looking down on your beloved Finn Harps, as they celebrate 50 years in the League of Ireland.

Love always your son Don, Grandchildren Emma & Becci and your Great Grandchildren, Maisie, Harry, Ava & Sophia.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
