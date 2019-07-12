|
ROGAN MOIRA
Happy 60th to our Angel in Heaven
We are sending a dove to Heaven with a parcel on it's wings,
Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things.
Inside are kisses wrapped up in a million hugs,
To say how much we miss you and send you all our love.
We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain,
To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again.
Loved and missed every day, your children Michael, Emma, Robert-Emmet, Connor, Bronagh and Sean, all your grandchildren, sister Fionnuala and family and your brother Fergal xoxo
Published in Derry Journal on July 12, 2019