McMENAMIN (Nee Lyttle) Moira
1st Anniversary

Grandma's Gone to Heaven

One quiet day the angels came and took grandma far away,
But in the stillness of the night I could almost hear her say.
"Dear grandchild I will miss you, you mean so much to me,
But Jesus called me to His side, In Heaven I will be.
A place of God's great beauty, no tears or earthly cares,
Only peace and joy forever and love beyond compare.
So remember all the good times, don't think about the sad,
Treasure all the special moments, through the years we've always had.
And if you trust in Jesus, I can promise this and more,
You will get a hug from Grandma, some day in Heaven's golden shore".

Your loving granddaughter Therese, Davey and great grandson Aaron.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
