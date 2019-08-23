McMENAMIN (Nee Lyttle) MOIRA



1st Anniversary

I don't know what to say mammy,

I don't know what to do,

I don't know how I'll ever get over losing you.

I love you more than life itself,

And when life is through,

I pray that God will take my hand,

And lead me straight to you.

I'll hold you in my arms mammy and never let you go,

For only you will ever know how much I love and miss you so.

You may be out of sight mammy and we may be world's apart,

But you're always in my prayers and forever in my heart.



Deeply missed, your loving Daughter Orla, son-in-law Clive and Grandson Dylan (London). Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 23, 2019