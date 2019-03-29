|
COYLE Michael Patrick, 13th March 1948 - 21st March 2019, passed away suddenly at home in Ware, Hertfordshire, England, aged 71 years. Formerly of High Street, Derry. A dear husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to all. Always loved, never forgotten, deeply missed and treasured. Michael will make the final journey home to Derry. Arrangements for Michael's funeral and burial are being made with Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors and are to be confirmed. Your life was love and labour, your love for your family true; you did your best for all of us, we will always love and remember you. May he rest in peace. St. Joseph, pray for him.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
