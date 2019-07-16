Resources More Obituaries for MICHAEL O'NEILL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MICHAEL O'NEILL

Notice O'NEILL Michael (Mickey)

The family of the late Mickey O'Neill wish to thank all those who sympathised with us on our recent bereavement. Thank you to those who sent cards, gave donations, and attended the wake and funeral. A word of thanks to the priests Fr McCaughey, Fr Farren, and Fr O'Kane for all their spiritual support throughout. Thanks to Father O'Kane for his celebration of the beautiful Requiem Mass. A special note of thanks to the staff at Ward 4 Altnagelvin Hospital, and Rectory Fields, for all the dedicated care and support they gave to Mickey during his illness. We are very grateful to Kellie McLaughlin for her beautiful singing and music at the funeral. We would also like to thank McLaughlin's Funeral Directors, Dungiven, for the dignified and caring manner in which the arrangements were carried out. Thanks also to the catering staff of Cassidy's, Lettershandoney, for the refreshments after the funeral. It would be impossible to thank everyone who helped us, please accept this as acknowledgement of our sincere thinks.



Mickey's Month's Mind Mass will be held in Craigbane chapel at 10am on 21st July. Published in Derry Journal on July 16, 2019