|
|
|
McGEADY MICHAEL
(Mickey)
2nd Anniversary
27th November
You held our hand when we were small,
You caught us when we fell,
The hero of our childhood,
And of latter years as well.
Every time we think of you,
Our hearts just fill with pride,
And though we'll always miss you dad,
We know you're by our side.
In laughter and in sorrow, in sunshine and in rain,
We know you're watching over us, until we meet again.
Remembered and loved today and always by your children Catherine, Michael and Joanne, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Keith, your grandchildren Aidan, Ronan, Mark, Tom and Pauric and by the extended family and many friends.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 22, 2019