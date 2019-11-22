Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL McGEADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL McGEADY

Memories Condolences

MICHAEL McGEADY Memories
McGEADY MICHAEL
(Mickey)

2nd Anniversary
27th November
You held our hand when we were small,
You caught us when we fell,
The hero of our childhood,
And of latter years as well.
Every time we think of you,
Our hearts just fill with pride,
And though we'll always miss you dad,
We know you're by our side.
In laughter and in sorrow, in sunshine and in rain,
We know you're watching over us, until we meet again.

Remembered and loved today and always by your children Catherine, Michael and Joanne, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Keith, your grandchildren Aidan, Ronan, Mark, Tom and Pauric and by the extended family and many friends.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -