GREEN MICHAEL
The family of Michael (Mickey) Green would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who sympathised with us following the sudden passing of our dearly loved husband and father. We are grateful to Fr Alex Anderson and Fr John McDevitt for visiting the family home to pray with us, to Fr Michael McCaughey for celebrating the funeral mass and a special thank you to Fr Tom Hannon who travelled to co-celebrate the funeral. Thank you to W.J. O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors for making the necessary arrangements with the utmost professionalism. Thank you to Kathryn Kelly and Declan Carlin for the beautiful singing and music at the funeral mass. Thank you also to the City Cemetery grave diggers for the respectful manner in which the grave was prepared. A word of thanks to the staff of the Royal Berkshire Hospital in England and Ward 26 in Altnagelvin Hospital who cared for Michael in the weeks prior to his death. We would also like to extend our thanks to Dr Rose Sharkey, Dr Philip Gardiner and Dr Joe McEvoy who cared for Michael throughout his short illness and whose compassion was gratefully received. A special note of thanks to Jacqueline and Gerry Guckian for their daily support throughout Michael's illness as well as their ongoing support during this difficult time. Finally, we would like to thank all those who attended the wake and funeral to express their condolences, in particular those who travelled long distances to be with us. We are grateful to those who called to the family home, sent cards and flowers, brought food, and to all who reached out with messages of support. Please know how much this means to us. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, we would ask that this notice is accepted as a token of our appreciation.
St Pio pray for him.
Michael's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 11th November at 7.00pm in St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Derry Journal on Dec. 6, 2019