WILLSHER Mervyn 1st Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear and devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother Mervyn, who entered Eternal Life on Friday 16 March 2018.

Time will never fade our cherished memories of you,
Time will never fade the love you have for us too.
Time has passed since the day you went away,
Time will pass again until we can be with you again one day.

Loving remembered in our hearts by Wife Chrissie, Son Colin & daughter-in-law Fiona, Grandchildren Teigan & Callum, Daughter Marie, Son Alan & Brother Maurice.

Our Lady of Knock pray for Mervyn.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
