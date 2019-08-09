Home

WADE MAY 1st Anniversary
In loving memory of a dearly loved Mother who passed away peacefully on 9th August 2018.

If roses grow in Heaven, Lord,
please pick a bunch for us.
Place them in my mother's arms
and tell her they're from us.

Tell her we love her and miss her much,
and when she turns to smile.
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
and hold her for a while.

Her life was one of kindly deeds,
a helping hand for others needs.
Sincere and true in heart and mind,
beautiful memories left behind.

Just a prayer from the ones who loved you,
Just a memory fond and true.
In our hearts you will live forever,
because we thought the world of you.

Always remembered by her son, Sean and daughter-in-law, Betty.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
